QUIZ TIME: The Where In Offaly Is It Quiz

The Where In Offaly Is It Quiz - 1a
Another week, another Offaly themed quiz.
All you have to do this week is match the landmark in Offaly with its town. Simply click or tap on what you think is the right answer each time and the quiz will automatically move along. Can you get them all right first time??
We'll kick it off with an easy one.
Where in Offaly would you find this world famous telescope and castle?
