New physiotherapy clinic opens in Offaly offering its expertise to teams and individuals

A new physiotherapy clinic has opened in Offaly offering its expertise to teams and individuals in the county.

MDC Physiotherapy has opened of a new clinic in Edenderry. The clinic based on Fr McWey Street will operate on a full-time basis. Founded in April 2012 by Clinic Director and Senior Physiotherapist Mark Cornish, MDC Physiotherapy now operate clinics across three counties including Offaly, Kildare and Meath.

Mark has previous experience working with professional football teams in the UK including Crewe Alexandra FC, Swansea City FC and Accrington Stanley FC. He also spent time as the Head Physiotherapist with the Laois Senior Football Team and is currently the U17 Team Lead Physiotherapist with the Football Association of Ireland (FAI).

Speaking about the opening of the new clinic, Mark said, “we’re delighted to expand the business by opening our new clinic in Edenderry. When we began looking at locations to open a third clinic, Edenderry was an obvious choice. I will personally be working across the Edenderry and Kildare clinics and I am really looking forward to meeting the local people and ensuring that all of their physiotherapy needs are met. We support a lot of sports teams through our clinics and are excited about offering our expertise to the local sports clubs and teams in the Offaly area.”

The MDC Physiotherapy team takes pride in providing a total package of physiotherapy care from initial assessment to final stage rehabilitation, offering 40 minute appointment slots and a strong hands on, manual therapy approach. To book an appointment call 045 530007 or book online www.mdcphysiotherapy.ie

