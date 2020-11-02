Five houses in Offaly for sale for under €100,000 - 3

Offaly Express Reporter

Reporter:

Offaly Express Reporter

Five houses in Offaly for sale for under €100,000 - 3

Five houses in Offaly for sale for under €100,000 - 3

This one bedroom cottage is located at Ard, Geashill. 

It is on the market for exactly €100,000. 

For more details on this house CLICK HERE