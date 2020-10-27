PROPERTY: The 5 most beautiful houses for sale in Offaly right now - 3

Justin Kelly

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

Email:

justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie

PROPERTY: The 5 most beautiful houses for sale in Offaly right now

PROPERTY: The 5 most beautiful houses for sale in Offaly right now

A prestigeous address across the road from Birr Castle. Walcot, Oxmantown Mall, Birr, boasts eight bedrooms and 11 bathrooms. It has a price tag of €1.25 million. TAP FOR NEXT PROPERTY BELOW: