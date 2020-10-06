Colaiste Choilm Tullamore to open online only enrolment for 2021

Colaiste Choilm in Tullamore is inviting people to enrol online this year.

The secondary school will be facilitating applications for students enrolling for September 2021 online only from October 16 to November 6 on www.colaistechoilmtullamore.ie. The applications will close at 5pm on November 6.

In order for parents and students to get a feel for daily life at Colaiste Choilm, the school have produced and posted a number of information videos on the admissions section of the school website.

You can find out more on the school's website or on its social media channels.