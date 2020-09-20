Check out some of the lots as Bord na Mona gets set for Offaly machinery auction -10
1994 Massey Ferguson 362 Tractor; 6,103 Hours, Corse Spline PTO, Spool Valves, Hydraulic Lifting Arms, (F1830)
To see more items going up for auction CLICK HERE
1994 Massey Ferguson 362 Tractor; 6,103 Hours, Corse Spline PTO, Spool Valves, Hydraulic Lifting Arms, (F1830)
To see more items going up for auction CLICK HERE
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More Local News
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on