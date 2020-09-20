Check out some of the lots as Bord na Mona gets set for Offaly machinery auction - 5

Offaly Express Reporter

Reporter:

Offaly Express Reporter

Email:

news@offalyexpress.ie

Check out some of the lots as Bord na Mona gets set for Offaly machinery auction - 5

Check out some of the lots as Bord na Mona gets set for Offaly machinery auction - 5

This is another of the tractors going up for auction

1995 Fiat 65-95 4WD Tractor, 6,789 Hrs, c/w Dual Wheels Front & Rear, Hydraulic Lifting Arms & Corse Spline PTO