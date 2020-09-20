Check out some of the lots as Bord na Mona gets set for Offaly machinery auction - 4

Offaly Express Reporter

Reporter:

Offaly Express Reporter

Email:

news@offalyexpress.ie

Check out some of the lots as Bord na Mona gets set for Offaly machinery auction - 4

Check out some of the lots as Bord na Mona gets set for Offaly machinery auction - 4

Is this Massey Ferguson for you?

1996 Massey Ferguson 362 Tractor, 5489 Hours, Corse Spline PTO, Spool Valves, Hydraulic Lifting Arms, Driving 