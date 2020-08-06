MEMORY LANE: Do you recognise anyone in this picture of a grad class in Offaly?

We have delved back into the Offaly Express archives and this time we have dug deep for today's offering. 

It is a graduation class from Colaiste Choilm in Tullamore and we believe it to be 1990... (or maybe 1991!)

How many familiar faces and incredible hair cuts will you recognise. 