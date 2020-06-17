We have you covered! Local company Digiprints has all the solutions for your PPE needs!

With so many shops open, and more set to reopen in the coming week, the issue of how to do so safely in the world of Covid-19 is very much to the forefront.

If you are open for business, or getting ready to do so, one local company has all your PPE needs covered.

Laois company Digiprints.ie have in stock a wide selection of equipment including face Masks, face Shields and hand sanitiser available for you to purchase to make your reopening as safe as possible for customers and staff alike.

With a government campaign urging people to wear face masks as much as possible to prevent a second wave of Covid-19, now is the time fro you to get the PPE equipment you need for your company.

Below is some of the stock Digiprints has available along with pricing.

You can check out more by visiting their website www.digiprints.ie or you can email: info@digiprints.ie or call 057 866 85 30