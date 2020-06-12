SPONSORED
ANSWERED: How will the changes to the Pandemic Unemployment Payment affect you?
Advice from the Citizens Information Service
The Citizens Information Service is available to answering a wide array of questions about the changing financial supports in place during and in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic.
They include:
Q. I am on the Pandemic Unemployment Payment. I know changes have been announced to the payment, what will this mean for me?
A. The Pandemic Unemployment Payment will continue to be paid at a weekly rate of €350.00 until June 29, 2020.
From then, payment will be paid at two rates, based on your prior earnings:
Where weekly prior earnings were €200.00 or higher, the rate will remain at €350.00 per week
Where weekly prior earnings were up to €199.99 per week, the rate will be €203.00 per week, with the first payment of the new rate on 7 th July, 2020.
Q. I am struggling to pay my rent – is there any help available?
A. Rent Supplement is a short term means-tested payment for tenants living in private rented accommodation. Amended rules apply 13/3/20 until 19/6/20:
You or your partner are/were working more than 30 hours per week
You have been in your current tenancy for more than 4 weeks
You are medically required to self-isolate.
If you applied on or after 13th March 2020, your income limits will be assessed as follows:
€350 per single person
€700 per couple
€40 per child.
You will still need to make a minimum contribution towards your rent
The Citizens Information Service can assist you in queries similar to the above. They are offering a phone and email service during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Citizens can access information and advice from the following contact points:
Tullamore CIC Local Office: 0761 07 6290 or tullamore@citinfo.ie
Portlaoise CIC Local Office: 0761 07 5590 or portlaoise@citinfo.ie
All nationwide local Citizens Information Centres can be viewed on the website here and citizens can request a call back here
Laois Covid-19 Community Response Forum click here
Offaly Covid-19 Community Response Forum click here
The Citizens Information Service is funded and supported by the Citizens Information Board.
