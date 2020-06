The Thatch, Crinkill require a Head Chef who will be responsible for kitchen function in both restaurant and the bar. Must have a minimum of three years of experience in a similar role and be comfortable leading a kitchen team.

Apply with CV to: The Thatch, Crinkill, Birr, Offaly or email: thethatchcrinkle@eircom.net

