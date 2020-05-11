Michael Moore Car Sales in Portarlington re-opening for service, repairs and parts

Michael Moore Car Sales are re-opening next Monday, May 18 for service, repairs and parts.

"In line with Covid-19 regulations, every precaution has been taken for the health and safety of our customers and staff," Michael Moore Car Sales said.

"The safety, health and wellbeing of our customers and team is our number one priority here at Michael Moore Volkswagen Portarlington and we would like to reassure customers we are adhering to very strict HSE and Government guidelines having implemented a number of hygiene and social distancing measures for everyone's protection.

"If you would like to make a service or repair booking for your car please call our Service Department on 057 8624102 or visit our website www.michaelmoorecarsales.ie and we will be happy to schedule an appointment for you.

"In the meantime, we are still available for essential repairs, so please do reach out to us, we are here to support you.

"We look forward to seeing you soon. Stay safe & allow us to help you during this time."



