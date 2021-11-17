QUIZ: The Big Offaly General Knowledge Quiz

Q. What is the full name of Shane Lowry's granny who became a viral interview hit after his 2019 Open victory?
Shane Lowry with Alan Clancy in 2015 and the former Tullamore DEW visitor centre on the Grand Canal in Tullamore
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.