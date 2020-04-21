JOBS: FVG Construction hiring for work on-site in Tullamore

FVG Construction Ltd has the following vacancies for live work in Tullamore:

1. Site Engineer - Minimum 2-3 years site experience, competent in setting out concrete and structural steel with a Total Station

2. Scaffolders – erect only

3. Banksman for Self-erect Crane

4. Skilled Labourer

5. General Labourer

Apply with CV to info@fvgconstruction.ie or phone 089 2207412