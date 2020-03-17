GALLERY: Pictures from St Patrick's Day Parades in Offaly from the Offaly Express archives
With St Patrick's Day Parades postponed until later in the year due to the coronavirus, we have taken a trip through the Offaly Express archives and put together a special gallery of pictures from parades past right across Offaly.
Will you spot any familiar faces? Make sure to tag them if you do.
Ian Murphy and David Mills at the St. Patrick's Day Parade in Clara. Picture: Jeff Harvey
