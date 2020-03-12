SPONSORED

SALE: Three incredible deals available right now at Telfords

Telfords in Portlaoise and Mountrath are offering customers a host of amazing offers. You can see a sample of those offers below:

LENOVO 14” IDEAPAD S145

FEATURES:

Powerful AMD Ryzen 3 Processor

4GB RAM

128GB SSD

AMD Ryzen 3 Processor

Integrated AMD Radeon Vega 3 Graphics

Now Only €329

Save €100

 

20” 5.5HP SELF DRIVE LAWNMOWER

€279

SAVE €120

MIRA ELITE SE DUAL SHOWER 9KW 

New to the market

FEATURES:

Irelands first dual-head pumped electric shower

Simple replacement of older Mira Elite and Triton T90 showers

So Quiet you won’t hear the pump when the water is running

€389

Find out more about these offers and loads more on the Telfords website HERE.