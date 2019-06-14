GALLERY: 20 pictures from Tullamore from the Offaly Express archives - 2

Wicked women of Tullamore Natalie McCabe, Hazel Carragher, Aoife McDonald, Kate McCann, Eimear Glennon, Sarah Wrafter and Tara Heffernan enjoying the craic at the Halloween Party Night in Loughreys,Tullamore.