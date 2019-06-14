GALLERY: 20 pictures from Tullamore from the Offaly Express archives - 18

Amy Louise Treacy performing an encore of her party piece with the other contestants joining in after she was announced the winner of the 2008 Offaly Rose of Tralee at last Saturday nights Gala Ball selection night in the Millennium Room of the Bridge House Hotel, Tullamore.
