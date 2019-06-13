GALLERY: 20 pictures from Tullamore from the Offaly Express archives

We have taken another trip through the Offaly Express archives and have put together 20 pictures from Tullamore. How many familiar faces will you see?

Kate O'Toole, Siobhan Healion, Zoe O'Connell, Katie Grogan, Rebecca Sheil and Erica Lee with in front Julie Hanlon, Sinead Cowen, Leanne Leavy and Fiona Dempsey at the annual Halloween Party for Special Needs Children hosted by the Sacred Heart School, Tullamore 6th year students. Ger Rogers/HR Photo.