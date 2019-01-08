Five jobs available in Offaly today - 4

Deli Assistant - Flynn's Centra, Tullamore

Flynn's Centra is currently seeking a Deli Assistant for its busy store in Tullamore. This is a full-time position

For more details on this job click here

If you have a position to fill and you want to reach more people than any other media outlet in Offaly, contact Emer via e-mail emer.egan@offalyexress.ie or message us using the handy button below.