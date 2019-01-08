Five jobs available in Offaly today - 3
Night Hatch Supervisor - Barack Obama Plaza, Moneygall
Barack Obama Plaza in Moneygall is seeking a Night Hatch Supervisor to work 11pm to 6am for four shifts per week.
