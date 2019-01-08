Five jobs available in Offaly today - 2
Five jobs available in Offaly today - 2
Five jobs available in Offaly today
Bar Supervisor - Tullamore Court Hotel
The Tullamore Court Hotel is looking to hire a Bar Supervisor. This is a full time permanent role, working shifts. It requires two years’ experience in a similar role.
For more details on this job click here
If you have a position to fill and you want to reach more people than any other media outlet in Offaly, contact Emer via e-mail emer.egan@offalyexress.ie or message us using the handy button below.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on