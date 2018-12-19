Five jobs available in Offaly today - 5
Fitness Instructor - Club Active Clara
Club Active, Clara is looking for a fully qualified and experienced Fitness instructor. Needs to be qualified to take numerous classes such as Spin, TRX and bodypump. Must be willing to work flexible hours and have good communication skills.
