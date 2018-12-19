Five jobs available in Offaly today - 5

Fitness Instructor - Club Active Clara

Club Active, Clara is looking for a fully qualified and experienced Fitness instructor. Needs to be qualified to take numerous classes such as Spin, TRX and bodypump. Must be willing to work flexible hours and have good communication skills.

For more details on this job, CLICK HERE

If you have a position to fill and you want to reach more people than any other media outlet in Offaly, contact Emer via e-mail emer.egan@offalyexress.ie