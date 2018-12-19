Five jobs available in Offaly today - 4

Fresh Food Concept Manager - Edenderry

seeking a dynamic counter Manager with a flair for fresh food to join their team. Ideally, you will come from a very high volume Deli/ Multiple counters including Barista. The ideal candidate will have a flair for menu design and driving margin through effective waste management.

For more details on this job, CLICK HERE

If you have a position to fill and you want to reach more people than any other media outlet in Offaly, contact Emer via e-mail emer.egan@offalyexress.ie