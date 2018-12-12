GALLERY - 20 pictures from Christmas past in Tullamore from the Offaly Express archives - 5
12 Dec 2018
Muireann Griffin, Natasha Hall, Caoimhe Griffin, Elaine Casey and Kate Duffy pupils from Scoil Mhuire NS, Kilcruttin, Tullamore pictured in 2008 with the Christmas Shoebox parcels they collected for the Operation Christmas Child in Aid of the Samaritans Purse. Ger Rogers/HR Photo.
