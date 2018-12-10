Over €1,000,000 of property in Offaly going up for auction this week -5

Over €1,000,000 of property in Offaly going up for auction this week - 5

Offaly Express Reporter

Reporter:

Offaly Express Reporter

Email:

news@offalyexpress.ie

Bank of Ireland, Main Street, Edenderry, Co. Offaly

Comprising a ground floor retail banking hall with offices overhead. Extending to approximately 308 sq. m (3,315 sq. ft).

For more details on this property, click here

Do you have a property to advertise? If you want to reach more people than any other media outlet in Offaly, contact Emer via e-mail emer.egan@offalyexress.ie