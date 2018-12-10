Over €1,000,000 of property in Offaly going up for auction this week - 4

Ballymullen, Daingean, Tullamore, Co. Offaly

Derelict detached cottage extending to approximately 37 sq. m (398 sq. ft) on a site extending to approximately 0.46 hectares (1.14 acres)

For more details on this property, click here

Do you have a property to advertise? If you want to reach more people than any other media outlet in Offaly, contact Emer via e-mail emer.egan@offalyexress.ie