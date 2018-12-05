Five jobs available in Offaly today - 3

Five jobs available in Offaly today - 3

Offaly Express Reporter

Reporter:

Offaly Express Reporter

Email:

news@offalyexpress.ie

JOBS ALERT: Stage builder required for event production company

Five jobs available in Offaly today -

Factory Operatives - Rudd's Fine Foods - Birr, County Offaly

Sean Loughnanes Galway Ltd, a meat processor are looking for a number of Factory Operatives to join the Production team in the Rudd’s Fine Food site in Birr, Co Offaly

For more details on this job, CLICK HERE

If you have a position to fill and you want to reach more people than any other media outlet in Offaly, contact Emer via e-mail emer.egan@offalyexress.ie