20 pictures from Tullamore from the Offaly Express archives - 5

The 'Jet Girls' in a production of 'West Side Story' by Tullamore Musical Society. Front (l-r) - Michelle Balfe, Pat O Doherty. Catherine Grennan. Back (l-r) - Michelle Lyons, Dervilla Robbins, Marian McCarthy and Kay Joyce-Guinan.