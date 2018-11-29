Five jobs available in Offaly today - 3
Restaurant Supervisor - Captain House Restaurant - Tullamore
Captain House Restaurant in Tullamore is looking to hire a Restaurant Supervisor to oversee all front and back of the house restaurant operations and to ensure customer satisfaction through promoting excellent service. Two years experience as a restaurant management is preferred.
