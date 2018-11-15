6 - 20 pictures of Birr from the Offaly Express archives

Express Reporter

Reporter:

Express Reporter

Email:

news@offalyexpress.ie

20 pictures of Birr from the Offaly Express archives

Jane Feehan, St Brendan’s Community School, Birr, who won the top prize at the Aer Lingus Young Scientist exhibition in 1994, being congratulated by her brother Christian, her mother Roisin and her grandmother Margaret Gilmore. 