6 - 20 pictures of Birr from the Offaly Express archives
Reporter:
Express Reporter
15 Nov 2018
Email:
news@offalyexpress.ie
Jane Feehan, St Brendan’s Community School, Birr, who won the top prize at the Aer Lingus Young Scientist exhibition in 1994, being congratulated by her brother Christian, her mother Roisin and her grandmother Margaret Gilmore.
This website and its associated newspaper are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on