15 - 20 pictures of Birr from the Offaly Express archives

Express Reporter

Reporter:

Express Reporter

Email:

news@offalyexpress.ie

15 - 20 pictures of Birr from the Offaly Express archives

Castlecomer TV dealer Michael Fogarty (centre) pictured receiving his prize as Category 2 winner at the recent Mitsubishi Electric Golf Society outing at Birr Golf Club from Tom McGrath (left) and Larry Whelan, Secretary and Captain respectively of the society.