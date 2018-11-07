EXCLUSIVE: Take a tour of this new supermarket opening in Offaly on Thursday - 3

EXCLUSIVE: Take a tour of this new supermarket opening in Offaly on Thursday - 3

Damian Moran

Reporter:

Damian Moran

Email:

news@offalyexpress.ie

The new Lidl store in Birr boasts a wider of all items than the one it is replacing with plenty of special offers on food and more in store. Continue the tour to see some very special offers for the opening of the new store.