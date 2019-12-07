UPDATE: Four active Met Éireann Ireland weather warnings for Storm Atiyah

There are now four Weather Warnings in place for Ireland from Met Eireann as Storm Atiyah tracks towards Ireland.

The warnings cover the entire country with gusts possibly higher than 130km/h expected in places.

A Status Orange Wind Warning is in place for Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick. That warning is in place from 1pm on Sunday until 6am on Monday.

Storm Atiyah will track between Iceland and Ireland on Sunday, generating very strong winds across the country. Southwesterly winds, later veering northwesterly, will reach mean speeds between 65 and 80 km/h with gusts between 110 and 130km/h, possibly higher in exposed coastal areas. Met Eireann says that due to a combination of high seas and storm surge there is a possibility of coastal flooding.

There is also a Status Yellow Rainfall Warning for Donegal. Rainfall accumulations of 30 to 40mm expected during the period between 6pm on Saturday and 6pm on Sunday.

Weather Alert. Level:Yellow. For Ireland. UPDATE: Ahead of Storm Atiyah(Ah-tee-ya). Valid 7pm Sat. to 1pm Sun.https://t.co/ozrQHtoOkt pic.twitter.com/d0vtMv3tq5 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 7, 2019

There is now a Status Yellow Wind Warning for all of Ireland. West to southwest winds will reach mean speeds of 50 to 65km/h with gusts of 90 to 110km/h in places this evening, tonight and Sunday. This warning is in place from 7pm on Saturday until 1pm on Sunday.

From 1pm on Sunday until 6am on Sunday, a Status Yellow Wind Warning is in place for Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Roscommon, Tipperary and Waterford. Met Eireann states that Storm Atiyah will track between Iceland and Ireland on Sunday, generating very strong winds across the country. Southwesterly winds, later veering northwesterly, will reach mean speeds between 50 and 65km/h with gusts between 90 and 110km/h.