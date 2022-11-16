House in Offaly sells for well above asking price at online auction
A house in Offaly has sold for well above its asking price at a recent on line auction.
The house at 31 Castle Court, Birr went up for auction with an asking price of €161,000.
Bidding on the three-bedroomed detached house rose steadily with two bidders going head to head.
It eventually sold for €187,000, €26,000 higher than the initial bid.
Birr's Local Area Plan 2023 to 2029 features a proposed bypass but it could be years before it's constructed.
