Gardaí attending scene of 'serious incident' at house in the Midlands
A scene is being preserved at a house in the Midlands this Monday, after what Gardaí describe as a "serious incident".
Laois Gardaí were called to a house at New Road in Mountmellick on Sunday evening, November 13 at about 6pm.
A number of people were taken to hospital and Gardaí remain at the scene. No arrests were made.
Gardaí are not giving any more detail at this time, for operational reasons.
They do confirm that there are "no deaths".
The scene is being preserved pending a forensic investigation.
No information is being sought from the public.
