Man arrested in Midlands as over €300,000 worth of stolen property recovered during investigation into organised crime gang

One man has been arrested and approximately €300,000 of stolen property has been recovered following a number of searches undertaken this week as part of a Garda investigation into the activities of an organised crime group suspected of committing thefts nationwide.

On Tuesday, November 8, as part of an operation conducted by the Crime Team in the Longford Community Engagement Unit assisted by Divisional, Regional and National Units, a search was carried out in the North Longford area.

During the course of this search, items which were suspected to have been stolen including one vehicle, outboard engines, high-tech marine products, and vehicle parts, were recovered by Gardaí.

A man in his 40s was arrested, taken to Longford Garda Station and detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007.

Five follow-up searches were later conducted in North Longford, Westmeath and Dublin where three vehicles suspected to have been stolen were recovered along with vehicle parts from various high-end vehicles.

High-tech equipment for dismantling cars, suspected cannabis growhouse equipment and substantial evidence of organised crime group activity were also recovered.

As a result of these Garda investigations, a number of bank accounts have also been frozen. The property recovered to date as part of this ongoing investigation is estimated to be valued at approximately €300,000.

The man in his 40s arrested as part of this investigation is still being detained at Longford Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing.