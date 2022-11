Guests revealed for tonight's Late late Show on RTE One

The guests have been revealed for tonight's Late Late Show on RTE One.

An Irish YouTube superstar is among the guests joining host Ryan Tubridy on this week's (November 11) Late Late Show.

Celebrating 10 years in the business, Offaly native Jacksepticeye - otherwise known as Sean McLoughlin - will join Ryan on the couch on Friday night to talk about his phenomenal success on YouTube.

Gymnastics hero Rhys McClenaghan will also appear to chat about being the first Irish person ever to win Gold at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships. He'll speak about why Katie Taylor is his inspiration and what it felt like to achieve a dream he has had since jumping off his first trampoline at age six.

Singing sensation Mary Black will join Ryan ahead of her Lifetime Achievement Award at the RTÉ Radio 1 Folk Awards later this month to talk about her incredible life and career in music. She will also treat viewers to some of her favourite songs to perform.

When he swapped GAA for soccer, Martin O’Neill couldn’t have imagined the road it would take him on; European Cups with the legendary Brian Clough, cup final wins in Wembley and a managerial career that saw him mastermind some of Ireland’s biggest wins in the past decade. Martin will discuss all, including how he feels about his time as Ireland manager now that the dust has settled.

From struggling in school to writing four books and sharing stories with over 1 million online followers, comedian, and author Rory O'Connor - also known as Rory's Stories - will chat all things comedy and the importance of perseverance.

Ryan will also speak with 12-year-old Cara Darmody from Tipperary who sat her Junior Cert Maths exam last June, to raise funds for therapy services for children with special needs. As she awaits her results, she will talk about what inspired her to take on this challenge and her plan to tackle the Leaving Cert next year!

Plus, we will have a performance from Dublin musician Ailbhe Reddy as she is set to embark on a string of UK and European tour dates. Ailbhe will perform her newest song 'Shitshow'.

The show airs on Friday (November 11) at 9.35pm.