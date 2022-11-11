IN PICTURES: Outstanding Offaly referees honoured at Leinster GAA Presentation Night 

A number of outstanding Offaly referees were among those honoured at the Leinster GAA Referee Presentation Night at the Bridge House Hotel, Tullamore recently.
CLICK ON THE ARROWS ABOVE OR NEXT TO GO THROUGH THE FULL GALLERY OF PICTURES
Pat Teehan (Left) Chairman, Leinster GAA presenting Fergal Smyth, Offaly with his Leinster GAA Referees Provincial Final Referees Medal. Photo: John Quirke / www.quirke.ie
Man arrested in Midlands as over €300,000 worth of stolen property recovered as part of investigation into organised crime gang
Martina Martin, Edward Delahunt, Dermot Milner, Humphrey O'Connor and Eddie Scully presenting a cheque for €6000 to Offaly Hospice.
'Low pressure anomaly' to bring high temperatures but very wet weather to Ireland in coming weeks Met Eireann warns PIC: WX Charts
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.