Housing Minister says more on the way as 71 new social houses are opened in Offaly

HOUSING Minister Darragh O'Brien said more development is on the way after officially opening 71 new social housing units in Tullamore and Mucklagh today.

Fifty-two of the houses are already occupied and 19 'age friendly' units will be allocated to tenants in the coming weeks.

The latest phase of social housing construction includes 18 Offaly County Council houses off Chancery Lane, in Tullamore, four of which are specifically for Traveller families.

The council partnered with an approved housing body, Cluid, to deliver 26 houses at Jackson's Hill, Rahan Road, Tullamore. Those houses were built by local company John Flanagan Developments.

In Mucklagh, eight houses have been delivered to the council through a turnkey scheme by Hanney Properties Ltd.

Another approved housing body, Oaklee Housing, is developing 19 houses off the Clonminch road i Tullamore.

The Department of Housing said the houses represent a combined investment of €17.2m and all units are delivered to a high quality and high BER rating.

There are about 500 applicants on the council waiting list for social housing and many more being supported through housing assistance payments (HAP).

Speaking to the Tribune, Minister O'Brien said the Government's Housing for All programme is meeting its targets and has improved delivery.

“The first thing we had to do was give local authorities the certainty that they have the money to deliver the homes. What the Housing for All plan does is give multi-annual funding,” said Minister O'Brien.

“I've agreed the housing plan with Offaly and they've a pipeline now over the next few years of 590,” he said.

The Minister stressed that there is also a plan in place for those who are not on social housing waiting lists.

“I want to see affordable homes here in Offaly too. I met with the chief executive and the senior management team along with Deputy Barry Cowen, the Cathaoirleach and Leas Cathaoirleach earlier this morning to discuss the housing plan and to see how further I can help.

“Every plan needs to be adaptable and flexible. The good thing is that we have to get up to a sustainable level. We're going to exceed our targets this year from a low base but we're going to make a big jump.”

He accepted that helping people currently on HAP to move to their own homes is a challenge.

“I want to see people transitioning out of HAP to permanent secure homes... Our plan sets out to build 90,000 new social homes, they're the new builds. But we also need to make better use of existing stock we have and tackle dereliction.”

He encouraged councils to use the schemes the department has introduced, including the Croi Conaithe towns and villages grant, where grants of €30,000 and €50,000 are available.

“We've already had a number of applications here in Offaly since August when I launched it. That will help homebuyers because we need to look after the young [people] who want to buy their own homes. That gives us a significant amount of funding to bring an empty home back into use.”