Development land with planning permission for 44 houses for sale in Offaly

Land which already has planning approval for 44 houses and apartments at Kilcoursey, Clara is now on sale
Development land at Kilcoursey, in Clara, is on the market for sale by private treaty on Daft.ie
The land already has planning permission for a housing development.
In June of this year Offaly County Council granted permission for the construction of 44 dwellings on the site, consisting of 8 two storey three bedroom semi-detached dwellings, 8 two storey four bedroom houses, 6 two storey three bedroom terrace houses, 4 two storey three bedroom semi-detached dwellings and 18 dwellings made up of three, three story blocks with 6 apartments in each block.
The development also had permission for a site entrance onto the R436 Kilbeggan road, along with internal roads, paving pathways parking amenity space, street lighting and connection to existing public services.
The application was in the name of Michelle Maher Leonard. Offaly County Council had attached 24 conditions when granting permission
The site is described on Daft.ie as being set in an attractive setting, adjacent to the Kilbeggan Road in Clara. The price will be revealed on application.
