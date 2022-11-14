Departing priest sends message to parishoners as he leaves Tullamore Parish

Fr Kevin Fleming. PIC: tullamoreparish.ie
FR Kevin Fleming is leaving Tullamore parish and returning to his Columban community in Dalgan Park, Navan.
In a message to his parishioners on his departure the priest said it was a privilege and joy to serve and share life with the communities of Tullamore and Durrow for the past few years.
“Hope I didn’t obstruct your journey towards the God of all Life,” said Fr Kevin.
“Through the visiting of patients in the hospital, nursing homes and especially the centres for special needs, I became deeply aware of the dedication and care of the staff of these institutions and how sacred is the life of each person. May we continue to pray for each other and pray that the news of God's love and hope will reach all people to the ends of the earth. Sincere gratitude.”
Originally from Ferbane, Father Kevin was ordained in 1963 and spent his missionary days in Korea. Father Kevin also did Vocation promotion work in the USA.
The LOFAR radio telescope in Birr. It's part of an application to Unesco to be made a World Heritage Site
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.