Car and van collision at bad bend in Offaly was recorded on dashcam

DASHCAM footage showed a car crossing the centre of a road and hitting a van, Tullamore District Court heard.

The recording was made by a dashcam in a van and the driver of the car, Eoin Glennon (21), Rath na Muddagh, Dysart, Mullingar, pleaded guilty to careless driving at Moate Road, Clara on October 19, 2021.

Sergeant James O'Sullivan told Judge Andrew Cody that Mr Glennon was driving a Ford Focus at 9.58pm on that date towards Clara from Tubber and lost control at the bad bend near the town.

He collided with a Volkswagen Caddy and its driver suffered whiplash and needed physio treatment. Mr Glennon had no previous convictions.

Defending solicitor Donal Farrelly described the collision as “minor” and said his client was a 20-year-old farmer and student of business at time.

He had paid €1,700 for insurance and still needed the car to drive to work and study.

Judge Cody responded: “I hate to think what his insurance would be next year.”

The judge said he would deal with the matter in a certain way if Mr Glennon paid an amount of money “commensurate with the offence” to the St Vincent de Paul Society before Christmas.

He suggested €1,000 and remarked: “I hope he's learned his lesson and this doesn't happen again and slows down.”

The money must be paid by December 14 next and if it is not, the driver will be convicted and fined €500.

Mr Farrelly said his client would pay the €1,000.