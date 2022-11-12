Offaly couple celebrate amazing achievement

Enda Scully and Mary Rowan with their son Owen Óg
A DULL but dry morning greeted the participants for Mountlucas Parkrun number 196.
It was a very special morning as Daingean wife and husband team Mary Rowan and Enda Scully celebrated their 100th parkrun in style.
They were supported along the way by their son Owen Óg. Parkrun organisers said the Scully family have been fantastic supporters of the event.
There were two other notable achievements on the day - Eimhin Kenny was first home with a new personal best time of 17.49 and junior participant, Daniel Cleary, on his first parkrun, posted an excellent time of 27.41.
Mountlucas Parkrun is based at Mountlucas Wind farm outside Daingean, starting at 9.30am each Saturday. For more details or to register, log on to www.parkrun.ie/mountlucas
Mountlucas Parkrun will be celebrating its 200th parkrun on December 3 next and the organisers are hoping for a big turnout on the day.
Parkrun is a free weekly timed 5km event for runners and walkers which takes place every Saturday morning at more than 2,000 locations in 23 countries across the world.
Harold the Penguin and his human master Barry Clarke (left) meet Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien in Tullamore
End in sight to O'Connor Park lease row as Offaly GAA approve settlement but terms must remain confidential until Tullamore thumbs up
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.