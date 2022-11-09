Outstanding Offaly store picks up top award at HiStyle Awards

An outstanding Offaly store has picked up a top award at the 2022 HiStyle Awards.
Guy Clothing in Tullamore won the Wedding Store of the Year Award at the gala event.
In a post on Facebook, thanked all those who voted for them and their amazing team.
The post says, "We are absolutely delighted to have won “Wedding Store Of The Year” at the HiStyle Awards last night. It is amazing to be recognised on a National level as we cater for so many weddings throughout the country Thank you so much to all who voted for us, our amazing team at Guy & also to all the team at HiStyle for a fantastic night once again."
