08 Nov 2022

Offaly students take part in music generation singfest

Pupils from St Joseph's NS in Tullamore taking part in Singfest

Reporter:

Tribune reporter

08 Nov 2022 1:09 PM

From October 17 to 22, students from across Offaly joined in with a range of music events organised by MGOW (Music Generation Offaly/ Westmeath).

In total over 1,100 children and young people took part in the events, enjoying the opportunity to make music with members of the MGOW team and visiting musicians.

The week of performances, workshops and play-alongs was based in a spectacular tent in the grounds of Belvedere House, and began with a day of Singfest workshops led by Patrick Barrett conductor of the Irish Youth Training Choir and accompanied by the MGOW House Band.

On Day 2 there was a fun filled play-along workshop involving young musicians learning ukulele. Younger musicians had their own day of activities when they were invited to bring their teddy bears for a picnic.

The youngsters aged from 4 – 6 years old were skilfully guided through an interactive introduction to classical music and opera, by musicians Tríona Walsh, Andrew Kin-yip Yau and Niall Mannion.

The inclusive music day was a particularly memorable day of workshops especially created for young musicians and included students from St. Joseph’s NS, Tullamore. In addition to school gatherings, the music week created an opportunity for a youth-focused live music event.

The Gig @ the Lough featured young singer-songwriters from Edenderry and Mullingar who not only performed their own music, but also had the opportunity to hear superb performances from professional bands CODYY and Alp Luachra.

Planning is already underway for future events. For further details on these and all of MGOW’s activities, see Facebook and www.musicgenerationoffalywestmeath.ie

Music Generation Offaly/ Westmeath is a county council led regional music service which receives funding from Music Generation and the Offaly/ Westmeath Music Education Partnership comprising of Offaly County Council (Lead Partner), Westmeath County Council, Laois-Offaly Education and Training Board, and Longford- Westmeath Education and Training Board.

