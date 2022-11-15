Man in drunken state found in possession of knife at church in the Midlands

A man in possession of a knife fell asleep at the backdoor of a church, Portlaoise Court heard last Thursday.

Jordan Buckley, 29, of 15 Oakleaf Crescent, Portlaoise pleaded guilty to intoxication and using or engaging in threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour and possession of a knife at St Peter and Paul’s Church, Portlaoise on September 7 this year.

He appeared in court via video link.

Sgt. JJ Kirby told the court that at 8pm on that date at St. Peter and Paul’s Church a man was reported to be lying on the ground at the backdoor. He was highly intoxicated and abusive. A Stanley knife was found on his person. Sgt Kirby said that he co-operated with the Gardaí upon sobering up at the station.

Appearing for Mr Buckley, solicitor Josephine Fitzpatrick suggested it was at the minor end of public order offences. He had fallen asleep at the church door and did not know where he was. The knife was not used in any way and he had no intention of using it.

She noted he was in custody on other matters.

Judge Andrew Cody sentenced him to one month for possession of the knife and one month concurrently for abusive behaviour. The intoxication charge was taken into account.