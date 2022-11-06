Busy road in Offaly to close for two days this week for works
A busy road in Offaly is due to close for two days this week for works.
The R357 road from Cloghan to the Blueball will be closed at Leabeg on Monday and Tuesday this week for emergency roadworks
There will be no traffic permitted except for local access. Traffic diversions will be in place for the duration of the works. Traffic will be diverted via Kilcormac on the N52 and back to the R357 via the R437.
Offaly County Counicl states that these works amd dates are subject to the weather being suitable for road surfacing works being carried out.
