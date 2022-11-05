MISSING PERSON: Gardai issue appeal for information on young woman missing in the Midlands
Gardai have issued an appeal for information on a young woman missing in the Midlands since Friday.
Gardaí are appealing for the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 22-year-old Realtín O’Brien, who is missing from Mullingar, Co. Westmeath, since Friday 4th November 2022.
Realtín is described as being approximately 5’ 7” in height, of slim build, with blonde hair. When last seen she was wearing a black jacket, black leggings and white trainers.
Gardaí and Realtín’s family are concerned for her welfare.
Anyone with information on Realtin’s whereabouts are asked to contact Mullingar Garda Station on 044 938 4000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
